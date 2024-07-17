WASHINGTON — Expanded in-house expertise to boost the group’s Washington efforts on nutrition and workforce issues and the addition of an organizational development specialist to enhance its culture are among steps the American Bakers Association will take as part of a strategic reorganization announced July 16.

The reorganization is intended to align the ABA’s structure with its recently launched strategic plan, the group said. Key elements of the plan include making the baking industry a “second to none” workplace, helping the industry become the fastest growing category in food and delivering “high impact value” for its members through programs and services.

“These organizational shifts are a pivotal step in our commitment to advancing the baking industry and empower ABA to deliver on the strategic plan,” said Eric Dell, president and chief executive officer of the ABA. “We are now poised to have a laser focus on ABA’s goals – promoting baking as the destination workplace, driving category growth, and delivering a higher-level impact for the members.”

Plans for the group include:

Enhancing government relations: The ABA is intensifying its focus on government relations, particularly emphasizing nutrition and workforce issues. Expanded in-house expertise and engagement strategies will be pursued to help the group “achieve greater representation of the interests of the baking industry in legislative and regulatory matters.”

Bolstering communications, marketing: The ABA said it is planning “an elevated communications and marketing strategy” to enhance the impact of its outreach and engagement on behalf of the commercial baking industry. In addition to deepening connections with baking industry stakeholders, the initiative aims to increase the visibility of baking and promote its community contributions.

New approach to educational offerings: To streamline and innovate its approach to educational programming, the ABA will engage in strategic partnerships to provide membership with education and training. “Collaborating with partners allows ABA to make educational resources more convenient and accessible for the broader industry,” the ABA said.

Strengthening the organizational core: An organizational development specialist will be engaged to “build a strong association culture and core values reflective of the industry,” the ABA said. A new finance division will help ensure “responsible financial stewardship.”

Other initiatives cited in the announcement include:

The creation of a dedicated workforce and insights division focused on the development of workforce recruitment and retention research and other resources.

A “reimagined” events and programming division has been created to optimize content presented to its membership.

The association’s membership division will be tasked with ensuring baker and supplier member needs are met, growing and diversifying the base of membership.

“ABA remains unwavering in its mission to support and promote the success of the baking industry,” said ABA Chair Bill Quigg, president of Richmond Baking. “This reorganization is a testament to the association’s proactive approach to addressing industry challenges and reaching the new strategic goals for the benefit of all baking businesses.”