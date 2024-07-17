BREA, CALIF. — Sustainable coffee brand Reborn Coffee has signed a memorandum of understanding (MOU) to acquire Korean baking brand Bbang Ssaem Bakery.

Founded in 2019, Bbang Ssaem Bakery offers a variety of pastries, bread and cakes that reflect “the rich culinary heritage of Korea,” Reborn Coffee said. The brand currently operates 31 locations throughout South Korea. Bbang previously has distributed its own coffee, but the acquisition means it will now distribute the proprietary Reborn roasted coffee to all Bbang Ssaem locations in Korea.

Meanwhile, Reborn Coffee will integrate the extensive retail operations of Bbang Ssaem Bakery in South Korea and the United States. Reborn Coffee also will use the proprietary dough technology of Bbang Ssaem to support future franchise expansions into other states across the United States.

“We are thrilled to sign this MOU with Bbang Ssaem Bakery,” said Jay Kim, chief executive officer of Reborn Coffee. “This agreement marks a significant milestone in our growth strategy, allowing us to offer our customers a broader range of high-quality products.”

Reborn Coffee said the MOU is backed by “significant outside investment” aimed at expanding the company’s capabilities and market reach, allowing the company to diversify its food and beverage categories and pave the way for future franchise opportunities across the United States. Bbang Ssaem Bakery has generated a strong EBITDA that is expected to positively impact the financial health of Reborn Coffee, contributing to increased profitability and stability, Reborn Coffee said.