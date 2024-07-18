WASHINGTON — The International Baking Industry Exposition (IBIE), the Western Hemisphere’s largest baking industry event, has opened its call for submissions for the IBIE World Bread Awards USA, crafted by The Bread Bakers Guild of America (BBGA) and the Retail Bakers of America (RBA).

Set to take place in Chicago at the Washburne Culinary & Hospitality Institute on Oct. 7-8, the competition celebrates the art and skill of bread-making, offering bakers a platform to showcase their talents to a broader audience. Bakers from across the nation are invited to demonstrate their skills and creativity in 15 categories, including baguettes, bagels and sourdough, while competing for specialty awards such as Showstopper (Savory or Sweet), Home Baker and Student Baker.

“American bakers are some of the best when it comes to incorporating both tradition and innovation in their breads,” said Karen Bornarth, executive director of the BBGA. “We are so excited to see and taste that approach at work in all categories of the competition.”

To participate, bakers must submit entries through the official World Bread Awards USA website. Each entry will be judged by a panel of baking industry experts who will evaluate the bread based on taste, texture, appearance and overall quality. Winners will receive prestigious titles, trophies, cash prizes and media exposure, enhancing their reputation within the industry. The event also will host hands-on workshops and seminars by the BBGA and the RBA.

The deadline for submission is Sept. 30, the judging period will take place between Oct. 1-7, workshops and seminars will take place on Oct. 7 and the awards ceremony will be held on Oct. 8.

“The partnership between IBIE and the World Bread Awards was a huge success at IBIE 2022,” said Marissa Sertich Velie, executive director of the RBA and IBIE Planning Committee Member. “We’re thrilled to continue this relationship and bring this celebrated competition to Chicagoland bakers during IBIE’s off years.”

Sponsorships for this year’s event are available. For more information and to submit an entry, prospective participants can visit

