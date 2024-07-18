CHICAGO —Kraft Heinz Co. has named Todd Kaplan as its new chief marketing officer of North America, effective Aug. 5. Kaplan succeeds Diana Frost, who was elevated to Kraft Heinz’s global chief growth officer in November 2023.

As CMO, Kaplan will be tasked with elevating creativity and building modern marketing capabilities, according to the company. Kaplan also will oversee the North American Growth Office that includes all media, digital and the company’s content studio “the kitchen” as well as oversee its joint ventures with NotCo and Just Spices.

Kaplan joins Kraft Heinz from PepsiCo, where he most recently was CMO of Pepsi. He oversaw marketing for the Pepsi brand and PepsiCo’s sparkling water unit in North America. Kaplan joined PepsiCo in 2006 as assistant marketing manager for branded entertainment. He held several marketing leadership roles during his tenure with PepsiCo.