RENO, NEV. — Mary’s Gone Crackers has launched new packaging for its Super Seed varieties and original flavor crackers.

The packaging communicates to consumers how Mary’s Gone Crackers is committed to organic, gluten-free and plant-based ingredients. The redesigns also aim to provide consumers with more convenient “premium” snacking options at lower costs, Mary’s Gone Crackers said.

“Our new packaging conveys the breadth of what Mary's Gone Crackers offers, especially our commitment to healthy organic ingredients and family farms,” said Michael Finete, chief executive officer of Mary's Gone Crackers. “Consumers today are more informed and educated than ever before. They want to know exactly what they are putting into their bodies, and this new packaging better highlights all the great ingredients that go into our products as well as our commitment to do the right things for our planet and our families, always.”

Mary’s Gone Crackers redesigned packaging will be available in both a new 4 oz box and the existing family size 6.5 oz box. The company also said it will bring the new packaging to its other products later this year.