WASHINGTON — The US Department of Agriculture in its July 12 World Agricultural Supply and Demand Estimates (WASDE) report projected the carryover of wheat on June 1, 2025, at 856 million bus, up 13% from the June outlook of 758 million bus, up 22% from 702 million bus in 2024 and up 50% from 570 million bus in 2023.

The 2025 carryover projection for all wheat classes neared the high side but remained within the range of pre-report trade expectations, but the USDA’s updated estimate of 2024 production extended well beyond the top side of trade estimates.

The National Agricultural Statistics Service of the USDA in its July Crop Production report, released simultaneously with the July WASDE, forecast total 2024 US wheat production at 2,008 million bus, up 196 million bus, or 11%, from 1,812 million bus in 2023. After the reports were released, the September contract for all three wheat futures closed an average of 3.2% lower from a day earlier, with weekly losses totaling 5.2% for Kansas City, 6.7% for Chicago and 5.6% for Minneapolis.

By wheat class, the July projections also were mostly above the average of pre-report trade estimates and, in some cases, exceeded the range of expectations. The USDA forecast winter wheat production in 2024 at 1,341 million bus, up 46 million bus, or 3.6%, from the June projection and up 93 million bus, or 7.5%, from 1,248 million bus in 2023. The winter wheat forecast was based on a harvested area projection of 25,808,000 acres with an average yield of 52 bus per acre, up from the June projection of 25,198,000 acres with an anticipated average yield of 51.4 bus per acre. The USDA said record high winter wheat yields this year were expected in Michigan, Missouri, Pennsylvania and Wisconsin.

Adding further pressure to the wheat market was the increase in global wheat stocks. In the July WASDE, the USDA raised its forecast for the global carryover of wheat to 257 million tonnes, up from its June outlook of 252 million tonnes.

“US production was higher, and Russia’s crop was not cut further as we’ve seen in earlier WASDE updates,” said Alex Norton, president of Beeson & Associates, Inc. “This brought immediate pressure to wheat markets that have largely moved on from the crop issues in Ukraine, Russia, and Western Europe. Harvest of the winter crops in these areas is going on now, so we will know more about actual production in the weeks and months to come. But lower production and quality have already had their impact on the market and larger US output, good harvest progress, and a good-looking corn crop are more in focus at this point. A later surprise cut to the European Union, United Kingdom or Russian wheat production might give the market a lift in the short term. But we should be looking at relatively stable pricing into the late summer if the USDA’s July forecasts are close to reality.”

The USDA forecast hard red winter wheat production this year at 763,310,000 bus, up 36,867,000 bus, or 5%, from the June projection, up 162,293,000 bus, or 27%, from 601,017,000 bus in 2023 and near the high side of the range of pre-report trade expectations. The 2024 soft red winter wheat production was forecast at 343,502,000 bus, up 1,052,000 bus, or 0.3%, from the June projection, but down 105,515,000 bus, or 23%, from 449,017,000 bus in 2023, and meeting the average of analysts’ expectations. The Department’s July forecast for white winter wheat production came in above the range of trade expectations at 234,443,000 bus, up 8,053,000 bus, or 3.6%, from the June outlook and up 36,729,000 bus, or 19%, from 197,714,000 bus in 2023.

The Department’s initial production forecast for durum wheat and spring wheat other than durum also were above pre-report expectations. The 2024 durum wheat production was forecast at 89,288,000 bus, up 50% from 59,329,000 bus in 2023. This year’s production for spring wheat other than durum was forecast at 577,840,000 bus, up 14% from 504,900,000 bus estimated in 2023.