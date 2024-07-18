Sugar in Baked Goods
Sugar plays a vital role in the manufacturing of baked goods. It affects both dough processing and finished product characteristics. However, recent findings on the consumption of sugar in the U.S. and its environmental impact have consumers and manufacturers looking to alternatives.
Options are plentiful
When replacing sugar there are as many options available as there are consumer opinions about them. Synthetic sweeteners, sugar alcohols, natural sweeteners, natural flavors, sweet proteins, and enzymes can all be alternatives. Each of these alternatives have their own pros and cons. Often a combination of these options is needed to provide a balanced solution, necessitating flexibility in formulation. Understanding consumer preferences is key to selecting suitable substitutes for your formulation.
Sugar impacts everything
Sugar is not just for flavor. It elongates mixing times, creates tackier dough, impacts proofing times, effects oven spring, and contributes to crust color and finished good texture. A wholistic approach to sugar reduction is needed, including an audit of the processing parameters on the manufacturing line. Partnering with a supplier that has an in-depth knowledge of both the ingredients and the process is key to success.
Sustainability
Sugar brings bulk to a formula and most sugar substitutes are micro-ingredients. Understanding how sugar substitutes will impact finished good yield and overall bowl cost is important. However, do not forget the cost of transporting and storing that bulk sugar. With consumers and manufacturers both interested in participating in sustainable food systems there is a story to be told when reducing the amount of bulk material used at a facility.
Partner with Cain Food Industries, Inc.
Navigating the complexities of sugar reduction requires expertise and collaboration. Partnering with the right suppliers who possess comprehensive knowledge of ingredients and production processes is essential. Together, these partnerships can innovate and create baked goods that meet evolving consumer preferences while also addressing environmental concerns.
Are you looking to reduce added sugar in your formulation while maintaining the sweetness your customers expect? N’HANCE RS is a blend of enzymes that improves the sweetness of baked goods. N’HANCE RS is provided as a free-flowing powder suitable for hand scale and automated scaling systems.
Typical use is 0.25% based on flour weight (0.25 pounds per 100 pounds of flour) and is the perfect sugar reduction alternative for Breads, Buns, Sweets, Pastries, Pizzas and Frozen Goods.