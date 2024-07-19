ELGIN, ILL. — Amano Enzyme USA Co. Ltd., a specialty enzyme manufacturer, has broken ground on the expansion of its manufacturing site in Elgin, Ill. The 29,827-square-foot addition, which will attach to its current facility, will house warehouse, production and office areas.

Once completed, Amano said the expansion will continue into the technical services area of the manufacturing site.

“Elgin is a key manufacturing facility in the US,” said Ken Nishimatsu, president of Amano Enzyme USA. “(And) we are thrilled to commemorate this moment of growth for our team, our products that are being marketed in North, Central and South America, along with all of our customer partners in these regions.”

Construction is expected to be completed by April 2025.