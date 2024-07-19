YORKSHIRE, UK. — Regal Food Products Group PLC will acquire artisan cheesecake producer Love Cheesecakes.

Based in the Lancaster city of Lancashire, England, Love Cheesecakes specializes in producing more than 100 premium cheesecakes, specifically single serve and canape style cheesecakes, for the wholesale food services and hospitality sectors. The bakery also sells directly to consumers by catering to large outdoor events such as festivals. Love Cheesecakes appeared on the popular television show Dragons’ Den in 2020 and holds a strong online presence through several e-commerce platforms that it operates, Regal Foods said.

“The acquisition of Love Cheesecakes will further strengthen our chilled desserts portfolio allowing us to give customers a solid offer across all ranges and price points,” said Younis Chaudhry, chief executive officer of Regal Food Products Group PLC. “With a catalog of over 100 products, there will be plenty of opportunities for new product developments, giving us the platform to bring a whole new range of exciting flavors and combinations to customers old and new.”

The acquisition is the latest major attempt for Regal Foods to develop its dessert range in the food service and wholesale market. Regal Foods previously acquired Just Desserts in 2022 and Love Handmade Cakes more recently.