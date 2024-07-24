Listen to the episode here or wherever you listen to podcasts:

More bakers today are turning to automation to solve their labor shortages, meet throughput demands and improve product quality. But finding the right automated solution can be challenging for bakers who aren’t well-versed in the field.

“We realized pretty quickly we didn’t know the space very well,” said Bill Quigg, president and chief executive officer of Richmond Baking, Versailles, Ky, regarding its recent automation endeavor. “We knew the vendors we had already worked with, but we didn’t understand the landscape, we didn’t understand the cost.”

In this episode of Since Slice Bread, Quigg shares how strong vendor relationships are key for bakers when working on automation projects.

“I would argue that any automation relationship shouldn’t be transactional,” he said. “It really needs to be a long-term vendor commitment because there are so many different pieces and upgrades that will evolve over time.”

Listen to this episode of Since Sliced Bread to learn about More Richmond Baking’s automation journey and the lessons other bakeries can take from it.

Since Sliced Bread is available to download on a range of applications, including Apple Podcasts, Spotify or wherever you listen to podcasts. It can also be accessed on Bakingbusiness.com.

Past Episodes

Subscribe to Since Sliced Bread

