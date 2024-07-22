Ideally, when choosing a mixer, bakers or snack producers need a solid understanding of the types of products they produce.

“The first thing they need to understand is if they are developing gluten,” said Damian Morabito, chief executive officer, Topos Mondial. “Gluten development requires a kneading action. For gluten-free doughs you’re just looking for a good homogenous mix. So you have to understand what type of dough you have and that the mixer is right for that application.”

By selecting the right mixer, tool or agitator and then adjusting parameters such as time and speed, most bakers can find a mixer that will work for their products. This can all happen by testing the equipment at equipment suppliers’ facilities while avoiding the costs associated with purpose-built equipment.

“While adding some versatility to a single mixer is achievable, bakeries must carefully evaluate the range of different products, projected volumes and associated operating costs compared to investing purpose-built equipment,” said Genevieve Zoe Dewald, sales and marketing analyst, Zeppelin Systems USA. “Continuous mixers excel for higher volumes of similar doughs/batters, while customized batch mixers may be ideal for lower volume specialty items. Examining the big picture production needs is key.”

Bakers and snack makers will choose between horizontal, vertical or continuous mixers depending on both the bakery applications, volume and the level of desired automation and changeovers they anticipate. Then choices come down to specific dough or batter characteristics.

“First, you have to understand the dough or batter characteristics such as density of product or absorption for bread, bun and bagels; batch weight; final batch temperature, and other characteristics that may impact the mixing process,” said Marc Ferree, global account manager, Shaffer Mixers. “Are there requirements such as gluten or allergens? From understanding these factors, you can start to tailor the best agitator, bowl design and horsepower requirements.”

Horizontal mixers need to be sized to the appropriate amount of horsepower so that the agitator is moved with enough force to develop the dough.

“For yeast-based products, we examine the recipe and use our past experience to determine an absorption percentage to develop the horsepower,” said Bill Everett, global account manager, Peerless. “For snack-type products, dough density is the key to sizing the horsepower. Picking the proper agitator type is key to efficiency and proper mixing.”

Everett explained that if a baker or snack manufacturer isn’t getting the expected quality of dough, it can often be traced back to the wrong agitator style. It’s imperative that bakers and snack manufacturers understand their product characteristics, work with equipment suppliers and test the different agitators before committing.

Similar principles apply in the batter space, though these mixers can accommodate tool changeovers.

“There are standard ‘rules of thumb’ for determining which tool works best for a particular type of batter,” said Jerry Murphy, vice president of sales, Gemini Bakery Equipment.

When looking at a planetary mixer, Mélanie Gay, marketing and digital development, VMI, explained bakers can choose from three different types. The spiral can develop gluten and stretch dough at either end of hydration levels. She recommended this type for bread and pizza doughs. The whisk incorporates air into the mixture, making it suited for batters, liquid doughs and creams. The beater or paddle is designed for dough compression and suited for nonstructured doughs and preserving inclusions.

This article is an excerpt from the June 2024 issue of Baking & Snack. To read the entire feature on Mixing, click here.