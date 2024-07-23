MEXICO CITY — Grupo Bimbo will donate 3 million bread slices to international food banks after registering more than 150,000 runners physically and virtually worldwide to the ninth annual Bimbo Global Race. The company said it would donate 20 slices of bread for each participant registered in the physical race and 2 slices of bread for each registration in the virtual race community.

“Like every year, we want to inspire more people, regardless of their age or whether they are professional runners or not, to join the Bimbo Global Race, a global community that aims to get everyone to ‘share a bit of flour’ to nourish a better world,” said Alberto Levy, vice president of global marketing at Grupo Bimbo. “This year, in addition to donating bread to those who need it most, we are inviting all participants to join our sustainability efforts with tips you can find on our social networks. We want this edition to break records and be unforgettable for all runners. We are sure that with your enthusiastic participation, we will reach our goal.”

The Bimbo Global Race will take place on Sept. 29 and include both male and female divisions in three categories: 3 kilometers (1.9 miles), 5 kilometers (3.1 miles) and 10 kilometers (6.2 miles). Bogota, Colombia, will be the host city for the race, but it will still take place in 33 other countries, including Argentina, Brazil and Canada.