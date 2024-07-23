WESTLAKE, CALIF. —Sugar Foods, a manufacturer of crunchy toppings, croutons, beverage ingredients, pizza toppings and other items, has elevated Andrea Brule from president to president and chief executive officer. Brule succeeds Marty Wilson, who is retiring from the company.

Brule has been with Sugar Foods since 2004 when she joined its foodservice business development unit, holding various manager and director roles. She also has held vice president and general manager roles in the company’s operations and integration leadership unit. She later was in executive vice president and senior vice president roles in Sugar Foods’ commercial leadership team. Brule was then promoted to president in March 2023, according to her LinkedIn page.

“Andrea is an incredibly talented executive, and she is the right leader for Sugar Foods’ next chapter of growth and expansion,” Wilson said. “Since joining the team and through her recent tenure as president, Andrea has made immeasurable contributions to Sugar Foods, our team and our customers. Our company has built a strong foundation, and I am thrilled for the growth opportunities and innovation potential ahead with Andrea as CEO.”

Before becoming CEO in May 2011, Wilson held various roles throughout his tenure with Sugar Foods. He most recently was president and chief operating officer, which he was promoted to in Feb. 2005, according to the company.