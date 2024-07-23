MINNEAPOLIS — Cargill said it will be laying off approximately 200 of the company’s technology positions around the world.

“To deliver for our customers and the future of food and ag, we are building new digital technology and data capabilities,” a company spokesperson said. “This means eliminating some roles across several locations that no longer support our technology needs or future growth strategy. We are committed to the care and support of the employees affected.”

Last month, Cargill announced it would open a new office hub in Atlanta for its Digital Technology and Data (DT&D) organization, which is separate from the technology positions being laid off.

Cargill said in June that it expects to hire approximately 400 professionals in data engineering; generative artificial intelligence; systems, applications and products (SAP); and other critical fields.

“Georgia and Atlanta are welcoming, business-friendly environments that provide an ideal backdrop for Cargill’s investment in technology and innovation,” said Brian Sikes, board chair and chief executive officer of Cargill in June. “With a new office hub in Atlanta, Cargill will be able to harness the immense potential of digital technology to drive our business forward.”

Cargill has more than 160,000 employees in 70 countries.