There are many vitamins and minerals bakers can use to fortify their products and boost consumer appeal. Many bakeries fortify their goods via enrichment packages that include B vitamins and folic acid. This is a relatively straightforward way to fortify.

“Flour has been enriched with B vitamins and minerals for many years,” said Mary Thomas, R&D technician, Lesaffre. “There is no flavor impact, and the functionality of the flour is not affected.”

In addition, bakers commonly add vitamins D and E, as well as minerals like iron, calcium and magnesium.

“These nutrients are chosen because they address widespread deficiencies and are essential for various bodily functions,” said Sergio Machado, senior director, RD&A, Corbion. “For example, B vitamins are important for energy production and nervous system function, while iron is needed for oxygen transport in the body.”

Calcium and vitamin D have been added to baked goods for bone health, while selenium can be added to improve immunity, said Yi Wu, chief innovation director, and Mike Fedak, technical sales manager, bakery division, The Wright Group.

“Other nutrients such as omega-3 fatty acids are also added to baked goods to improve immunity and blood triglyceride level,” they said. “In many cases baked goods are fortified with fiber or protein using multigrain and whole grain flours.”

Ingredients like these carry additional appeal among health-conscious consumers who scrutinize the ingredients in their products and gravitate towards those they deem as “closer-to nature,” said Paula LaBine, marketing director, global milling & baking solutions, ADM. The company carries a variety of vitamins and minerals that meet this consumer preference.

“Our plant-based ingredients include soy isoflavones, plant sterols, and plant-derived vitamin E and Novatol,” she said. “We also tap into our functional botanical extracts portfolio, such as acerola powder containing vitamin C, as well as antioxidant blends that deliver beta carotene and anthocyanins.”

The addition of antioxidants can support the reduction of oxidative stress at the cellular level, LaBine added, which promotes healthy aging.

“We also leverage our NutriStem beans, pulses, nuts and seeds, which are packed with on-trend protein, fiber and minerals like magnesium and iron, adding to the nutrition benefits of better-for-you (BFY) baked goods,” she said.

Machado noted that Corbion’s vitamin premixes can be used to enrich anything from de-germinated cornmeal, corn grits, corn flour, semolina, wheat flour and rice products.

“We offer several options for flour bleaching, including various solutions containing benzoyl peroxide and whey, as well as a chlorine gas solution that is used to improve high-sugar ratios and to whiten flour,” he said. “We also provide vitamin analyses of flour samples for our enrichment customer.”