CHICAGO — As people are living longer, they are interested in maintaining their health, and more than one talk at IFT FIRST, the annual food science and innovation expo held July 14-17 in Chicago, addressed this issue and how food manufacturers can help.

Nearly one in three consumers in Canada and the United States have taken more action over the past year to live healthier, and 40% are seeking a healthier lifestyle because they want to age well, said Sophie Côté, head of account management North America, Innova Market Insights, speaking at the Innova booth. She also said that nearly 60% of consumers say healthy aging is extremely or very important to them.

“All generations care about having an active mind and body,” she said. “For the younger generations, we’re going to think maybe more about mental health, having a positive mindset. Of course, staying physically active is very important. … When we talk about Gen X and boomers, they want to focus on having an active mind and being physically active.”

Two in five consumers in Canada and the United States say they are eating more whole plant foods and 28% say they are eating foods and beverages that support body functions like immunity and gut health in order to stay physically fit, Côté said.

At the Mintel booth, analysts hosted a session on healthy aging and discussed a variety of topics and opportunities for brands and how they can reach out to various generations.

“When we ask consumers what's most important to them in terms of healthy eating, it's to live longer,” said Lynn Dornblaser, director of innovation and insight at Mintel. “Every single age group; that's the most important thing. So of course, for those of us who have a much shorter runway, living longer is absolutely essential. But even consumers in their 20s want to optimize their health.”

She also talked about the importance of formulating for consumers as they age because people who live into their 80s and beyond may not have the sense of taste they once did. They could benefit from elevated food profiles that allow them to continue enjoying their favorite foods as they remember them.

“It’s one of those things that gets forgotten, how important it is to answer those taste needs that consumers have as they get older and recognize that those flavor profiles simply need to be different,” Dornblaser said.

Hydration is another important factor in maintaining health, which is vital for all generations and provides an opportunity for brands.

“Hydration is good for your gut. Hydration is good for your energy, and that’s something that feels really accessible no matter where you are in the aging process,” said Melanie Zanoza Bartelme, associate director, Mintel Food & Drink. “Those things that are very basic and can be for every consumer I think are a good place to start.”

As temperatures rise globally, food and beverage manufacturers can offer products and flavors that bring relief.

“High-water-content foods can be good,” said Stephanie Mattucci, director, food science at Mintel. “Think about what type of flavors and sensations you might be looking for in those hot moments. Maybe more cooling flavors and textures, things like menthol, things that will have the cooling effect on your mouth during those moments.”

Dornblaser wrapped up the Mintel discussion by pointing out that the needs of aging consumers are the same as the needs of all consumers.

“The occasion might be different, the flavors might be different, the format might be different, but we need energy, we need to feel good physically, we need to be able to sleep at night,” she said. “We need to know that we’re topping up our nutrition so we can get through the day.”