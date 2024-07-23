GOLDEN VALLEY, MINN. — General Mills, Inc. has partnered with National Football League stars Travis and Jason Kelce to launch the Kelce Mix breakfast cereal.

Inspired by the brothers’ love for breakfast cereals, the new mix combines three of their favorite General Mills breakfast cereal brands: Cinnamon Toast Crunch, Lucky Charms and Reese’s Puffs.

“Who are we to argue with two of the best from the league?” said Brandon Tyrrell, senior manager of brand experience for family favorites cereals at General Mills. “After some fan speculation, we are so excited to confirm that you can now eat and train like the Kelce brothers by getting your hands on the legendary lineup of cereals and watching all the fun from our Cereal Training Camp videos this football season. Our brands have always brought families together at the breakfast table, so it’s been special to work with Jason and Travis who grew up eating our cereals themselves and could channel their inner child when competing. We hope this collab inspires our fans to think about their own all-time cereal creations while they enjoy more togetherness over a bowl of Kelce Mix.”

General Mills Kelce Mix will be available at nationwide retailers starting in September.