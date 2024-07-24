WAUKESHA, WIS. — Legacy Bakehouse said it is expecting a quick ramp up of operations at the former Angelic Bakehouse facility in Cudahy, Wis.

“We took possession on June 27 and immediately began implementing our plan to start up operations, including implementing our quality and safety procedures to start production by the end of July,” said Peter Sardina, president of Legacy Bakehouse. “That combination of quality and speed is what our customers count on.”

Legacy Bakehouse acquired the facility for $5.5 million, according to the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel.

Built as a commercial bakery in 2013, the 42,000-square-foot production plant features manufacturing equipment and similarity of operations that Legacy Bakehouse said will “enable rapid assimilation into the existing production footprint.”

The Angelic Bakehouse facility was closed earlier this year after its parent company, Lancaster Colony Corp., halted production. At that time, David A. Ciesinski, president and chief executive officer of Lancaster, said the decision to close the plant and halt production of Angelic Bakehouse products reflected “a lack of scale and direct-to-store distribution capabilities.” Lancaster had acquired Angelic Bakehouse, a maker of sprouted baked foods, in 2016 for $35.5 million.

Legacy Bakehouse, Waukesha, develops and manufactures baked snack ingredients such as bagel chips, rye chips and pita chips for consumer packaged goods companies and retail customers. The ingredients may be used in snack mixes, standalone products, trail mixes or snack blends, according to the company. Founded in 1917, Legacy manufactures and owns the branded Pinahs rye chips and snack mixes.

Legacy Bakehouse was acquired by Benford Capital Partners in April 2023.

“We acquired Legacy Bakehouse in 2023 as a platform in the food and consumer sector,” said Brian Behm, principal at Benford. “The Angelic acquisition is the latest expansion of the Legacy platform. The similar capabilities and proximity of the two facilities enable resource and best practice sharing to drive customer service, growth, and profitability.”