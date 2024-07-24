CALGARY, ALTA. — Corteva Agriscience has introduced Trusource wheat, a high-fiber durum designed to give consumers added dietary fiber without diminishing food taste and texture.

Calgary-based Corteva Canada said Trusource wheat flour contains more than double the amount of fiber in traditional wheat flour. That includes higher levels of amylose starch, which offers low digestibility, aids gut health and blood sugar management, lowers the body’s inflammatory response and boosts satiety, according to the agricultural company.

Applications for Trusource flour include pasta and baked foods, Corteva said, noting that its new durum variety — unlike products made with whole wheat flour — provides the taste and texture that consumers expect from high-volume foods.

“We have used traditional breeding techniques to enable the taste and texture of Trusource wheat to better match the traditional sensory experience consumers want in pasta and baked goods, while increasing their fiber intake with high-fiber Trusource wheat,” said Michael Reimer, innovation manager for the Value-Added Ingredients category at Corteva Agriscience.

Plans call for Trusource wheat to become available to food companies for trial in product development and assessment in late 2024. Corteva said commercialization plans for Trusource with North American farmers are slated be announced “in the coming years.”

Trusource wheat joins Corteva’s Value-Added Ingredients roster. Produced from the company’s seeds, the line also currently includes omega-9 canola oil and Plenish high-oleic soybean oil. Along with the new high-fiber wheat, these high-stability oils are positioned as “easily operational, ready-to-use solutions” for the food manufacturing and foodservice sectors and developed with consumers in mind to meet their nutritional and sensory expectations, Corteva said.

Crops for Value-Added Ingredients also are grown under an identity preservation (IP) system and offer agronomic traits sought by farmers, Corteva added. The IP program enables crops to be traced from their farm or region of origin to the ingredient processor, allowing for the inclusion of quantitative sustainability and production data and raising sourcing transparency for manufacturers and consumers.

“Consumers are increasingly asking for improved ingredients, and agriculture innovation is helping the food industry meet that demand,” said Tyler Groeneveld, North American director for Value-Added Ingredients at Corteva Agriscience. “This collaboration adds value for our farmers, the food industry and, ultimately, the consumer.”