SCHAUMBURG, ILL. — Gonnella Baking Co. has introduced a new look for its line of retail sliced bread.

“As the first redesign in nearly a decade, we knew it was time to evolve the look,” said Dave Gonnella, vice president of sales. “We liked many of the designs, but ultimately, we needed to find out what resonated best with shoppers.”

As part of the packaging makeover, Gonnella has added fresh, new photography to inspire culinary creations. A total of four new designs were tested against existing packaging with feedback from more than 1,100 shoppers in a recent Nielsen Bases Study, revealing what consumers value most about the Gonnella brand and a clear preference for the new look.

The selected design received an 81% score for high shopper appeal with attractive packaging and 76% of shoppers agreed it would capture their attention in-store. Gonnella’s brand purchase intent increased to 79% across convenience store shoppers with 76% of Gen Z and millennial shoppers signaling they are likely to purchase. Shoppers rated “quality/taste perception” as the dominant factor in bread purchasing decisions, followed by price and freshness, Gonnella said.

The new signature packages for Gonnella white bread, wheat bread, hamburger buns, hot dog buns, ciabatta and Italian rolls were expected to hit retail shelves in July.

“The new design brings gratification that we are honoring our tradition while introducing our trusted, signature quality to new groups of consumers,” Dave Gonnella said.