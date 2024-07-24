Not long ago, robots were too expensive for smaller companies, but that’s changing. New technology and payment options, such as Robotics-as-a-Service (RaaS), make them more affordable and easier to use for mid-sized manufacturers.

“With RaaS, companies don’t need to worry about buying and maintaining robots upfront; they just pay for the service when they use it,” said Saman Farid, chief executive officer of Formic. “This lets smaller businesses compete better with big companies by making their operations smoother, their products better, and allowing them to try new advanced technology that unlocks new competitive advantages.”

Collaborative robots, or cobots, provide another alternative for mid-sized manufacturers.

“They are designed to work safely alongside human workers in a shared workspace, often without the need for safety fencing,” noted Jamie Bobyk, marketing manager, Apex Motion Control. “These robots are typically easier to deploy and integrate into existing workflows, making them well-suited for mid-sized manufacturers with limited floor space and resources.”

Modular or scalable systems enable mid-sized producers to enter the world of robotics by starting with base models and adding capabilities as needed.

“This scalability helps mid-sized companies start with a smaller, less costly setup and expand their robotic systems as their production needs grow and their budgets allow,” said Dan Alper, product marketing manager, AMF Workhorse, a brand of AMF Bakery Systems.

He pointed out the cost of components used in robotics, such as sensors, actuators and computing power, have decreased due to advancements in technology and increased production scales. Moreover, advances in software have made robots easier to program and integrate into existing workflows.

“User-friendly interfaces mean that businesses do not need to hire specialists to operate these machines, reducing the cost of training and integration,” Alpers said.

Bobyk suggested a combination of lower upfront costs, improved return on investment, increased flexibility, more advanced technology and labor savings enable mid-sized commercial bakeries to justify investing in robotics.

This article is an excerpt from the June 2024 issue of Baking & Snack. To read the entire feature on Robotics Packaging, click here.