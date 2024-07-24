CHICAGO — Mondelez International has named Filippo Catalano as its new chief information and digital officer, effective later this year. Catalano will oversee the acceleration of the company’s global technology transformation for long-term growth, according to the company.

Catalano joins the company from Reckitt, where he most recently was chief information and digitization officer. Prior to Reckitt, he was senior vice president and global chief information officer at Nestle and earlier was global digital and brand assets service leader at Procter & Gamble.

Catalano received his master’s degree in mechanical and energy engineering from Politecnico di Torino.

“We’re delighted to welcome Filippo in further advancing our enterprise-wide technology agenda as a critical enabler of our sustainable growth plan,” said Dirk Van de Put, chair and chief executive officer at Mondelez. “Filippo’s track record in driving digital transformation in leading consumer packaged goods companies will provide strong leadership to step-change the digital evolution of our business.”