General Mills, Sara Lee and Hidden Valley Ranch are among the ten brands recognized for new product innovation by the National Honey Board’s 2024 Queen’s Choice Awards. The awards recognize the product development teams behind some of the most innovative new product launches of the last twelve months.

This year’s winners are representative of a robust new product development boom, with cereals, bakery and snacks leading sweetened-with-honey releases this year, followed closely by sauces and seasonings.

The 2024 Queen’s Choice Award winners include:

“We celebrate the exceptional creativity and innovation showcased within the 2024 Queen's Choice Award winners,” says Catherine Barry, National Honey Board vice president of marketing. “These awards highlight the dedication of product developers and manufacturers to producing high-quality products with honey that delight consumers. We are proud to honor these outstanding companies and look forward to seeing how these innovations will inspire future new products with honey.”