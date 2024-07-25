PORTLAND — Columbia Grain International (CGI), a supplier of conventional and organic bulk grain, pulses, edible beans, and oilseeds, has named industry veteran Stuart Beckman as director of safety.

Beckman will ensure that CGI maintains a strict adherence to the company’s safety practices while also introducing a wide array of new programs and protocols designed to ensure the safest possible work environment for every CGI employee, said Jeff Van Pevenage, president and chief executive officer of CGI.

“Safety is a core value of Columbia Grain,” Van Pevenage said. “First and foremost, from the well-being of our team and community to the quality of our crops, we are dedicated to ensuring their safety. We invest in state-of-the-art safety protocols and training, which offer protection and security for all.”

Beckman grew up on a family farm growing wheat, barley and sunflowers south of Lakota, ND. He attended North Dakota State University and received a bachelor of science degree in agricultural economics with a minor in military science before working in the grain business for 23 years — most recently as the director of safety for Gavilon/Viterra. In addition, Beckman served with the North Dakota Army National Guard for 30 years with deployments during the Persian Gulf War, Border Security Mission after the 911 attacks and then NATO Peacekeeping Operations in Kosovo. He retired as a lieutenant colonel.

In his new position, Beckman will oversee all protocols designed to mitigate the hazards associated with grain handling. These include conducting safety training, exercises, and workshops that entail emergency action plans from Safety Made Simple — an agricultural industry safety education program with grain handling courses on topics such as grain entrapment and engulfment, safely entering grain storage structures, and how to prevent grain dust explosions.

“I’m excited to join Columbia Grain and help cultivate growth in the safety and training of our employees,” Beckman said.

CGI operates 48 grain and storage facilities and 10 processing plants spanning the northern tier of the United States. With nearly 80 million bushels of storage capacity, CGI ranks 21st in North America, according to Sosland Publishing Co.’s

2024 Grain & Milling Annual