KANSAS CITY — The 2020-2025 Dietary Guidelines for Americans recommends consuming at least three servings of whole grains per day. However, about 98% of US consumers fail to meet the target, with the average consumer eating one serving daily of whole grains.

Ingredient selection may assist in improving those numbers in three ways: making whole grain products more palatable to children, incorporating whole grains into better-for-you snacks and creating whole grain foods that appeal to consumers seeking to better manage their weight, including those using GLP-1 agonists.

The US Department of Agriculture’s school meals program stresses whole grains in that it requires at least 80% of the weekly grains offered in school meals be rich in whole grains.

“Making whole grains more appealing to children involves a combination of milling techniques and product development,” said Tarrand Fiesel, vice president of sales and marketing for DakotaMB, Fargo, ND. “When we work with bakeries and food manufacturers, we first understand the target audience for the product and its desired attributes. In products for children, whole grain flours can be used to create a product with whole grains but with a texture that has a greater acceptance. Using whole grains that children may already be familiar with, such as oats, and those grains with mild flavors can be a successful strategy for whole grain product development geared toward children.

“Our research and development team also works closely with food manufacturers to incorporate flavors and colors into products that make them more appealing to children.”

Traditional whole wheat products made from coarsely milled red wheat may not appeal to all children, said Laurie Scanlin, PhD, principal scientist for Ardent Mills, Denver.

“Specifically, some children may experience whole wheat products as too bitter or too gritty in texture because the bran and germ are not removed during the flour-milling process,” she said. “While the bran and germ enhance the nutritional value of whole grain products, they are also responsible for the firm, gritty texture. However, whole wheat products made from finely milled white wheat may be more acceptable to children’s palates because it is less gritty/bitter.”

Ultragrain hard white wheat flour, a proprietary flour from Ardent Mills, offers the nutritional benefits of whole wheat while maintaining the taste of refined wheat, Scanlin said. Possible Ultragrain applications in school nutrition programs include pasta, bread and pizza.

Jeff Hodges, manager of bakery, snacks and confections applications for Chicago-based ADM, said, “One effective approach is to reduce the inherent flavor of whole grains by incorporating familiar tastes that children already enjoy. For instance, formulators can mix in white flour with whole grain flours, add a bit of cinnamon or brown sugar to whole grain oatmeal, or use garlic and cheese in whole grain pasta.”

Blending whole grains with refined grain may ease the transition.

“For example, mixing white and brown rice or combining whole grain and traditional/standard pasta can support a more familiar texture,” Hodges said. “Starting with softer whole grain options, like millet, for a less chewy texture can also be more suitable to young palates.”

Ancient grains in snacks

In the snack category, products like whole grain bars and bites formulated with oats or ancient grains such as quinoa or amaranth provide convenient and nutrient-dense options, Hodges said.

“Whole grain chips and crackers that feature ingredients like brown rice, whole wheat or rye cater to individuals seeking wholesome alternatives to traditional snacks,” he said. “Additionally, innovative offerings like whole grain popcorn and puffed snacks flavored with sorghum, millet or teff present satisfying options that marry intrinsic health benefits with delicious flavors.”

Fiesel said, “In the bread category, we’re seeing more diverse grain blends being used, as well as more whole and ancient grains entering the bun and roll segment. On the snack side, there are unlimited opportunities to use whole and ancient grains in healthy snack foods. Although there are some whole grain snack options available, many of them still rely heavily on refined grains or fried potatoes. Increasing the variety and availability of whole grain chips, crackers and snack bars can significantly improve their nutritional profile.

“We also see significant opportunities in frozen and refrigerated pizza doughs, as well as pasta noodles. In noodles, there are whole grain options, but very few that explore the breadth of ancient grains.”

Evidence of weight management

A study that appeared online in September 2023 in the BMJ linked whole grain consumption to weight management. Researchers from the Harvard T.H. Chan School of Public Health and Harvard Medical School in Boston, the Brigham and Women’s Hospital in Boston, the Boston Children’s Hospital and the New York University Grossman School of Medicine conducted the study involving 136,432 adults aged 65 or younger. On average, study participants gained 1.5 kilograms (3.3 lbs) every four years, which amounted to 8.8 kilograms (19.4 lbs) on average over 24 years. Increased carbohydrate intake from whole grains (0.4 kilogram less weight gain per increase of 100 grams a day) was inversely associated with weight gain. Increased carbohydrate intake from fruit (1.6 kilograms less per 100-gram increase) and non-starchy vegetables (3 kilograms less per 100-gram increase) also was inversely associated with weight gain. Grants from the National Institutes of Health and Friends of FACES/Kids Connect supported the study.

According to the International Food Information Council’s 2024 Food and Health Survey, 37% of respondents said they seek weight loss and weight management benefits from food, beverages and nutrients, the third-highest answer and followed by digestive health and gut health at 36%. The top two answers were energy and less fatigue at 43% and healthy aging at 40%.

Diabetics and other consumers interested in weight loss are turning to GLP-1 agonists such as Ozempic, Wegovy and Trulicity. A health tracking poll from KFF, a nonprofit organization, published May 10 found 12% of adults said they had taken a GLP-1 agonist.

“The increasing use of GLP-1 medications for managing type 2 diabetes or weight loss is expected to benefit baking and snack foods that use whole grains,” Fiesel said. “For starters, whole grains have a lower glycemic index compared to refined grains. This means they cause a slower and more gradual rise in blood sugar levels. This can be beneficial for individuals on GLP-1 medications, which aim to improve blood sugar control by enhancing insulin secretion and delaying gastric emptying.”

Whole grains also are rich in fiber, which promotes a fullness and may help reduce overall calorie intake, she said.

“There is a current surge in focus on satiety and GLP-1 agonists among many consumers,” said Paula LaBine, marketing director, milling and baking solutions for ADM. “A Mintel report finds that weight-conscious consumers seek to add products to their routine that target satiety effects. Commonly associated with satiety and weight management, fiber, which certain whole grains can provide, is highly sought after by consumers. Whole grains also have a lower glycemic index, which may support blood sugar control. Some evidence suggests they may influence GLP-1 release.”

Scanlin added, “Emerging areas of research, particularly in gut health, show promising results for the inclusion of whole grains in most consumers’ diets. Studies suggest that soluble and fermentable fibers like cereal beta-glucans found in barley and oats can potentially support digestive health and bowel regularity. Whole grain and plant-based foods offer not only these fibers but also plant-based proteins and phytonutrients.”