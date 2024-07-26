PARIS — Danone SA is exploring a multi-year collaboration with Microsoft to integrate artificial intelligence (AI) throughout its operations. A Danone Microsoft AI Academy will launch to ensure all Danone employees have the digital tools they need in an AI-driven economy, according to Paris-based Danone.

Fifty thousand Danone employees already can leverage AI in their day-to-day jobs, according to the company. A recently launched DanSkills program aims to reskill about 100,000 Danone employees to jobs in the future and attract new talent.

Initially, Danone and Microsoft will explore creating an AI-enabled supply chain that will manage logistics and manufacturing through predictive forecasting, real-time adjustments and streamlined operations. The AI-enabled supply chain also will develop digital twinning of skills to assist data-driven decision-making by employees in Danone’s procurement, production and distribution teams.

“Our collaboration with Microsoft will accelerate our AI transformation, providing us with the tools, technology and expertise to explore new frontiers in data analysis, operational efficiency and consumer engagement,” said Juergen Essser, Danone’s deputy chief executive officer in charge of finance, technology and data. “Working together is not just about technology; it’s about fostering a culture of continuous learning, innovation and performance across our organization.”