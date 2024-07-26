EDISON, NJ. — AAK has named Joe Campbell as vice president, go-to-market for AAK USA, Inc. Campbell will oversee efforts to increase market share and build brand recognition for AAK in the US and Canada, according to the company. He also will oversee customer innovation and customer relationships.

Prior to joining AAK, Campbell was president of Master Martini. He also has been with such companies as Unilever and Puratos.

“Joe has held this role on an interim basis since January,” said Octavio Díaz de León Carrillo, president of AAK USA, Inc. and vice president of AAK AB. “Bringing a wealth of successful experience, from establishing commercial organizations, facilitating product development, leading the start-up of new businesses and more. AAK is already benefiting from Joe's experience and leadership as our team drives growth, profitability and new opportunities in the US and Canada.”