COVENTRY, ENGLAND — PepsiCo UK is investing £13 million ($16.7 million) at its facility in Coventry, a location the company claims is Europe’s largest tortilla chip plant. PepsiCo said it has been making Doritos at the facility since the snack debuted in the UK 30 years ago.

As part of the investment, PepsiCo plans to replace a manufacturing line with new equipment, renovate working spaces, add a new training center and refurbish an on-site restaurant. The new machinery is expected to reduce the plant’s greenhouse gas emissions by more than 700 tonnes a year, PepsiCo said.

“We’ve been perfecting the tortilla chip here in Coventry for the past three decades, and I’m proud of our role in helping to build a loyal Doritos fanbase and make the brand a household name in the UK,” said Layla Whiting, manufacturing director of PepsiCo UK. “This investment marks our commitment to the teams who have played such a key role in Doritos’ success over the years, and to our home in Coventry as we celebrate our 30th birthday.”

PepsiCo said sales of Doritos have grown by more than 20% over the last two years to £237 million ($305.1 million), according to data from NielsenIQ RMS for the 52 weeks ended June 22.

PepsiCo has invested more than £140 million in its UK manufacturing sites since 2020. Last year, the company invested

in Leicester, UK. That investment was PepsiCo UK’s largest in the past 25 years.