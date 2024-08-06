In this Baking & Snack case study, Editor Charlotte Atchley speaks with Dan Myers, chief executive officer of Carolina Foods, Pineville, NC, about his mission to find the right partner for a packaging solution when planning the baking company’s new facility that opened earlier this year in Pineville. He found that solution in a Schubert packaging system.
As Carolina Foods was investing in its new facility, it was planning an operation that could provide high-quality products and customer service as well as help the company scale with its projected growth. It needed a packaging solution supplier who could keep up.
“We were looking for a packaging solution provider that was reliable, proven and already working some of the largest CPG companies around the world,” he said. “We were interested in a fully integrated system, both the primary and secondary piece.”
In addition to a fully integrated and automated system, Myers said he wanted modularity so the system could grow with both new products and extra capacity as well as a vision system to ensure quality assurance and efficiency.
In this interview, Myers and Edmund Konsen, national accounts manager, Schubert North America, discuss how Schubert’s packaging system met those needs and the partnership that has been critical to a successful startup.