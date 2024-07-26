HORSHAM, PA. — Bimbo Bakeries USA said it will be closing three US baking plants this fall, citing “careful analysis and consideration.”

“We continuously review and adjust bakery assets and utilization to ensure optimal productions,” BBU said.

The three plants to be closed are located in Auburn and Olean, NY, and San Antonio. The two plant closings in New York would leave the company with just two facilities in the state, both located in Albany, and will impact 131 employees. Meanwhile, BBU maintains a strong presence in Texas even with the San Antonio closing. The company operates plants in Arlington, Fort Worth, Grand Prairie, Houston and Rockwall.

“We will transition production to bakeries in our network that are better equipped to support our future growth,” BBU said.

The announcement comes just a few months after BBU said it would close its baking plant in Bellevue, Neb. The company also this year shuttered a plant in Albuquerque, NM.

With the four scheduled plant closings this year, BBU will operate fewer than 50 bread and cake plants in the United States, according to the 2024 Directory & Buyers published by Sosland Publishing Co.

Executives at BBU’s parent company, Grupo Bimbo SAB de CV, in February of this year

designed to improve its North American baking business.