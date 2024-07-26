Hiring from vulnerable populations such as the formerly incarcerated, immigrants and refugees can be a much-needed boost to a bakery’s workforce. However, it can also require a shift in culture and operations to ensure these employees have the necessary support to succeed.

“They force you to accommodate and rethink inclusivity,” said Trina Bediako, chief executive officer, New Horizons Baking Co., Norwalk, Ohio. “They open your eyes to cultural differences, like wearing skirts or hijabs. They help us think differently. Like considering holidays, Ramadan is just as important as Christmas.”

Practices such as translating documents and policies into employees’ native languages; hiring bilingual management, trainers, or employees; offering extra check-ins, and simply being more patient can go a long way in ensuring that immigrant populations succeed in the bakery, Bediako said.

“If you treat them well and support them, you will have an applicant pool that never ends,” she said.

Karen Calderon, director of human resources, Richmond, Calif.-based Rubicon Bakers echoed this, noting that an inclusive work environment that respects the cultural backgrounds of all employees is essential.

“Providing cultural sensitivity training and fostering a sense of belonging can help create a positive workplace culture where employees from vulnerable populations feel valued and respected,” she said.

Leaning on community partners ensures these individuals have the support they may need to stay on track, said Barbara Aker, corporate director of More Than A Bakery, Versailles, Ky.

“We have great community partners that have been able to help us,” she said. “They provide transportation, they provide clothing, they provide housing until these people can get on their feet and do it on their own.”

Bakeries may need to adjust their policies to accommodate the unique needs and schedules of these groups. More Than A Bakery, for instance, tweaked its attendance policy for its formerly incarcerated workforce.

“They might be able to go meet with a probation officer, do a drug screening, any sort of follow up appointment they may need,” Aker explained. “Because coming out of the justice system, there’s so many things that they have to do to stay on the straight and narrow.”

Training and skill development programs are also valuable in equipping these employees with the necessary talent for employment in the baking industry, Calderon said.

“These programs can include hands-on training and mentorship,” she said. “By investing in training and skill development, bakeries can empower individuals to pursue careers in the bakery industry and improve their economic prospects.

The baking industry’s workforce challenges are significant and not expected to improve in the near future. But by opening their doors to those from these marginalized communities, bakeries are alleviating their labor struggles and changing the lives of their employees, and their community, for the better.

This article is an excerpt from the June 2024 issue of Baking & Snack. To read the entire feature on Workforce, click here.