PLANO, TEXAS — PepsiCo Foods North America has launched the Planting Pathways Initiative to help young and underrepresented farmers start and build businesses in agriculture.

The Planting Pathways program will initiate pilots that “drive sustainable, systemic industry change” via long-term partnerships with nonprofit leaders in the agricultural sector, PepsiCo’s Plano, Texas-based food arm said. Participants will focus on making “measurable progress toward achieving equitable access” to career opportunities across the agricultural supply chain, according to the company.

A multiyear partnership with Practical Farmers of Iowa (PFI) is slated to provide opportunities for young people and people from various backgrounds to enter and grow in the agriculture industry. Through the collaboration, PepsiCo Foods North America and PFI aim to help farmers develop business plans and provide coaching, capital, networks and access to training.

Another partnership, with the food and agricultural nonprofit Farm Foundation, will focus on creating career opportunities in the PepsiCo Foods North America supply chain and the overall agriculture industry. PepsiCo said that will include the launch of Field to Future, a two-year cohort program to provide career development support to college students in the agricultural sector. Field to Future support will include conference attendance, mentorships, PepsiCo Foundation scholarships and opportunities for students to participate in a two-year paid internship within PepsiCo.

“I was born on a farm and am proud to work for PepsiCo, a company rooted in agriculture,” said Margaret Henry, vice president of sustainable and regenerative agriculture at PepsiCo. “I have immense respect for the growers and producers that form the backbone of our country. PepsiCo has a business stake and responsibility to help grow a resilient and impactful supply chain, from the seeds in the field to the products on the shelf to the many people at home enjoying our products. Providing access to food and building leaders for tomorrow are at the heart of our business at PepsiCo. I’m proud these partnerships reinforce our commitment to innovation in agriculture.”

PepsiCo noted that its food products are “born in the field” — beginning as potatoes, corn or oats — and such partnerships and investments help address global food system challenges by “bringing fresh perspectives, innovation and energy” to the agriculture industry. The company cited recent USDA Census of Agriculture data showing that farmers younger than 35 represent only 9% of the US farming industry.

“We are grateful to partner with PepsiCo Foods North America on this initiative to enable underrepresented farmers to start and maintain a thriving farm business,” commented Sally Worley, executive director of Practical Farmers of Iowa. “PepsiCo’s Planting Pathways Initiative has the potential to provide opportunities for more people to succeed in farming.”

PepsiCo’s $28 billion North American snack and convenient foods business includes Frito-Lay North America and Quaker Foods North America, with brands such as Lay’s, Doritos, Cheetos, Tostitos, Ruffles, Fritos, Stacy’s Pita Chips, SunChips and Quaker Oats.

“Field to Future will foster future leaders in the food and agriculture industries,” said Shari Rogge-Fidler, president and chief executive officer of Farm Foundation. “Pairing PepsiCo Foods’ commitment with Farm Foundation’s network of food and agriculture experts creates opportunities that will shape these industries for years to come.”

PepsiCo said the Planting Pathways Initiative reflects its pep+ Positive Agriculture agenda to make the food system more resilient and inclusive via direct support of farmers, the supply for key ingredients and better social outcomes for people across the supply chain. The agenda is part of the company’s three-year-old PepsiCo Positive (pep+) environmental, social and governance business transformation plan.