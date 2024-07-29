OMAHA, NEB. — Scoular has hired Roger Huffman as the company’s first director of special projects and feed nutrition, helping to lead its expanding feed business and evaluate growth opportunities.

Huffman began his career in the animal health and feed industry in 1993, and his experience in the cattle feeding industry will play a major role in Scoular’s long-term strategy, the company said. He will join Scoular’s new Renewables & Oilseeds Division, strengthening the company’s commitment to the intersection of agriculture and energy and building a portfolio of high-quality energy sources for livestock nutrition.

“As demand for renewable energy grows, companies like Scoular have an ideal environment to use their agility, infrastructure and market knowledge to respond to these changing market conditions,” said Sandra Hulm, senior vice president of Renewables & Oilseeds at Scoular. “We’re thrilled to bring Roger’s 30 years of experience to Scoular to build new capabilities and enhance our supply chain strength and the value-added services we can offer feed customers.”

Huffman received his bachelor’s degree in animal science from Murray State University in Kentucky and a master's degree in feedlot nutrition from the University of Nebraska–Lincoln.