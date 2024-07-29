Flowers Foods, Inc. is halting production at Flowers Baking Co. of Baton Rouge in Louisiana. The shutdown is expected to occur between Sept. 18 and Oct. 1, the company said.

“Although the company plans to discontinue all baking operations, the shipping department will continue to service customers as part of a broader bakery warehouse network in Louisiana,” said Darin Allen, plant manager at Flowers Baking Co. of Baton Rouge.

Flowers Baking Co. of Baton Rouge bakes white pan bread and hamburger and hot dog buns. The company employs 69.

Flowers Foods operates two other baking plants in Louisiana, including one in Lafayette and one in New Orleans.