CAMDEN, NJ. — Campbell Soup Co. has named Jill Pratt as its senior vice president, chief marketing officer for its meals and beverages division. Pratt succeeds Linda Lee, who is leaving the organization.

Pratt will oversee the US consumer experience team for Campbell Soup’s meals and beverages unit. Pratt also will work with the category and sales teams to gain new consumers and strengthen customer partnerships as well as drive profitable growth, relevance and the modernization of brands, according to the company.

Pratt most recently was chief marketing officer at Heatonist. Previously, she was global chief marketing officer at McCormick & Co. She joined McCormick & Co. in 2008 as marketing director and held several marketing leadership positions during her tenure with McCormick.

She has been with such companies as Procter & Gamble, Integrated Health Services and Arthur Andersen LLP.

Pratt received her bachelor's degree in commerce with a concentration in accounting from the University of Virgnia and her master’s of business administration from Harvard Business School.

“With our portfolio of iconic and distinctive brands, Campbell’s meals and beverages division is transforming our categories to accelerate growth with our retail customers,” said Mick Beekhuizen, executive vice president and president, meals and beverages at Campbell Soup Co. “Our consumer experience team plays a significant role in elevating our brands by engaging existing shoppers and attracting the next generation of consumers. I’m confident Jill’s leadership will take our marketing to the next level.”

Lee has been Campbell Soup Co.’s chief marketing officer since December 2019.