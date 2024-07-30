DECATUR, ILL. — An explosion on July 28 at ADM’s grain processing complex in Decatur, Ill., caused damage to a grain elevator but no employees were injured, the company said.

ADM said employees “began investigating a potential smoldering event” at the elevator around 6:30 a.m. At that point, operations were shut down and the employees were evacuated.

An explosion at the facility was reported an hour later, ADM said, noting that there was some damage to the structure and the cause of the explosion is being investigated.

“We are currently monitoring the situation with support from the Decatur Fire Department, assessing the damage and investigating the cause,” ADM said. “We appreciate the quick response and continued support from the Decatur Fire Department.”

Decatur is the North American headquarters and former global headquarters of ADM, where it employs about 4,000 people and is home to one of the world’s largest corn wet mills.