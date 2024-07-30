BRONX, NY. — Ghetto Gastro, a Bronx-born culinary collective from artist Jon Gray and chefs Pierre Serrao and Lester Walker, is adding to its line with the launch of two fall-inspired toaster pastry flavors: sweet potato and brown sugar.

The pastries are vegan, formulated with organic roots and grains, non-GMO and include no artificial additives or preservatives.

The pastry flavors will be available in select Target stores and on Target.com as well as on Amazon in August.

Ghetto Gastro also offers toaster pastries in chocolate raspberry, strawberry, maple apple cinnamon and peanut butter and jelly varieties. In addition to toaster pastries, the company’s portfolio includes pancake and waffle mixes and syrups. The company’s pancake and waffle mixes feature a blend of wheat, amaranth and sorghum flours and are sweetened with coconut sugar.