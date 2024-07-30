DENVER — Ardent Mills has hired Tiago Darocha as chief operations officer, effective Sept. 3. In his new role, Darocha will oversee the company’s operating functions, which include health and safety, quality, food safety, regulatory, technical services, supply chain, continuous improvement, operations and environmental.

Darocha has more than 20 years of experience in operations, supply chain and quality management within the food and beverage industry, most recently as chief operating officer at United Malt. At United Malt he was responsible for oversight of the company’s commercial and production activities, including malt production and barley procurement.

Prior to United Malt he spent 21 years at Anheuser-Busch InBev in various roles, including global vice president of brewing and quality, vice president of supply for the middle Americas zone, director of brewery operations and senior general manager of the Newark brewery.

He received a bachelor’s degree in mechanical engineering at the Missouri University of Science and Technology, a master’s degree in business administration and management at Monmouth University and a master’s degree in industrial and organizational psychology at Kansas State University.

“As a people-first organization, we’re thrilled to welcome an experienced leader with a track record for serving customers and employees through operational excellence,” said Sheryl Wallace, chief executive officer at Ardent Mills. “I am confident that Tiago’s profound knowledge will help us to build on the strong foundation of our business and optimize our operating functions as we strive to nourish what’s next.”