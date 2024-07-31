LUXEMBOURG — CTH Invest SA, a Ferrero Group-related company, plans to acquire artisanal biscotti cookie and baked foods maker Nonni’s Bakery, dba Nonni’s Foods LLC, from private equity firm Vestar Capital Partners.

Financial terms of the deal weren’t disclosed. The transaction, announced July 24, is slated to close in the coming months, pending customary closing conditions, Luxembourg-based Ferrero Group said. The company said the addition of Nonni’s would boost its presence in North America as well as further its growth in the global sweet-packaged foods market.

Nonni’s Bakery, launched in 1988, specializes in indulgent chocolate and inclusions-enhanced biscotti and Cantuccini-type cookies. The company’s product lineup includes its namesake biscotti plus Nonni’s THINaddictives thin almond crisps, Nonni’s Bites biscottini, the recently launched Nonni’s Snackers almond cookie crisps and La Dolce Vita classic almond biscotti.

Wexford, Pa.-based Nonni’s Bakery operates four manufacturing plants — in Ferndale, NY; Glendale, Ariz.; Tulsa, Okla.; and Montreal — and has about 350 employees.

“The coming together of Nonni’s Bakery with the Ferrero extended family returns Nonni’s to its Italian roots and plants our great brands into the most fertile soil for continued growth and development,” said Mark Kleinman, chief executive officer of Nonni’s.

New York-based Vestar had acquired Nonni’s in late 2017 from Chicago-based private equity firm Wind Point Partners. At the time, the baked foods company was known as Nonni’s Food Group and based in Oakbrook, Ill. Wind Point previously owned and sold Nonni’s, divesting the business in April 2008 to Chipita America and then reacquiring it in February 2011. Under Wind Point, Nonni’s acquired THINaddictives in January 2012 (adding the Montreal plant) and then purchased La Dolce Vita in January 2013 (adding the Glendale facility).

A Ferrero-related Belgian holding company, CTH Invest SA owns the brands and companies Michel et Augustin in France, Burton’s Biscuit Co. and Fox’s Biscuits in the United Kingdom, Kelsen Group in Denmark and Delacre Biscuits in Belgium. Ferrero Group said its owned and related businesses form the world’s third-largest player in the chocolate confectionery industry.