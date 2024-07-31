DOWNERS GROVE, ILL. — Glanbia PLC has introduced Think! Minis protein snack bars.

The gluten-free treats contain 100 calories and 6 grams of protein per bar.

Think! Minis come in seven flavors, including three Girl Scout Cookie-inspired flavors. The flavors include:

Chocolate chip: Full of chocolate chips and featuring “a superb mix of chewy and crisp in every bite,” Think! said.

Cupcake batter: Filled with vanilla cupcake flavor and topped with a cream frosting.

Chunky chocolate peanut: Filled with roasted peanut pieces and a “rich, smooth chocolate flavor,” Think! said.

Chocolate almond brownie: Features the “Rich and comforting flavor of a chewy, chocolatey almond brownie,” Think! said.

Girl Scout Adventurefuls: A mix of chocolate and caramel with a hint of salt.

Girl Scout chocolate peanut butter: Peanut butter wrapped in a chocolate coating.

Girl Scout S’mores: A mix of graham cracker, marshmallow and chocolate.

“This partnership with an iconic brand like Girl Scouts of the USA offers consumers the timeless flavors inspired by their favorite cookies while also providing them with what they’re looking for in a protein-forward snack,” said Alan Brooks, brand director for Think!

“It’s always fun to see our iconic cookie flavors inspire new products,” added Wendy Lou, chief revenue officer at Girl Scouts of the USA.

Think! Minis protein snack bars are available now at nationwide retailers, including Amazon, Sprouts and Target and will be available at thinkproducts.com. The chocolate chip, Girl Scout Adventurefuls, Girl Scout chocolate peanut butter and Girl Scout S’mores flavors are all available as singles for $1.19 and 8-count for $8.49 while the other three flavors are available as singles for $1.19.