DEERFIELD, ILL. — Walgreens has added to its private label grocery brand Nice! with a new line of better-for-you products.

The Nice For You! lineup includes more than 150 items across the snack, beverage, baking and grocery categories, such as jerky, oatmeal, nuts and trail mixes, dried fruit, coffee, fruit juices and more. All products in the line are formulated without artificial flavors or sweeteners, synthetic dyes, or high-fructose corn syrup.

“The evolution of our Nice! brand is designed to offer an efficient, highly relevant customer experience that meets their changing needs and preferences, while maintaining our commitment to deliver high quality products that taste great at an incredible value,” Walgreens said.

Nice for You! branded products are now available at Walgreens locations nationwide and online through the company’s website.