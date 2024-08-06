WASHINGTON — The American Bakers Association (ABA) will hold its NextGenBaker Leadership Forum from Sept. 30-Oct. 1 in Washington, DC. Once again, the event runs during the same week as Nexus, which is powered by BEMA and ABA, and is being held Oct. 1-3 in Washington, DC.

Attendees are encouraged to attend both events, and those who do receive price discounts, although separate registrations are required.

“The NextGenBaker Leadership Forum offers a one-of-a-kind experience to our industry’s rising leaders, providing unparalleled opportunities for networking, learning from baking business trailblazers and gaining insights into innovative leadership strategies that can drive future success,” said Pippa O’Shea, senior manager events and programming for the ABA. “Investing in the development of baking and supplier leaders is paramount to the continued growth of the industry.”

Attendees of the NextGenBaker Leadership Forum will participate in interactive sessions focused on equipping them with skills they need as rising leaders in the industry.

Those sessions include “Bakery Playbook: A Deep Dive into Consumer Trends,” which will provide insights into how consumers are engaging with the bakery category across all channels. Attendees will also learn about new opportunities to increase their engagement even further.

“Rising to the Occasion: Insights from Baking Industry Leaders” is a panel discussion where senior industry leaders will delve into the invaluable lessons they've gleaned throughout their careers. It will also provide insights that are designed to empower rising leaders navigating their own professional journeys.

“Fast Attack Leadership” will address the core issues plaguing modern leadership. Cutting-edge leadership data and case studies will be combined with the Fast Attack framework to equip participants with the tools to steer through challenges and emerge stronger professionally.

In the “Political Engagement: Making Sense of Washington” session, political experts will share their insights on the current political landscape and upcoming elections.

“Breaking Boundaries: Tapping into Creativity and Innovation” will offer hands-on experience as attendees work with their peers to find solutions in new, creative ways.

To register for the leadership forum, go to americanbakers.org. Registration, travel and other information about Nexus 2024 can be found on nexusofbaking.com.