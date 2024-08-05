Environmental pathogen and allergen control is vital to everyday safety and product quality management in food processing facilities. According to the CDC, about 48 million people in the U.S. (1 in 6) get sick, 128,000 are hospitalized, and 3,000 die each year from foodborne diseases. Most of these illnesses and deaths are preventable using technologies like dry steam. How do you ask? Proper cleaning and sanitation programs, including strong sanitation standard operating procedures (SSOP).
What is environmental pathogen and allergen control?
During food production, it is vital to control the type and volume of environmental pathogens in the environment. This is done by using cleaning and sanitizing techniques, like dry steam, that reduce pathogen loads to acceptable levels. The same exists within allergen control, although the levels of allergens remaining are much stricter and regulated by FDA guidelines. Check out the FSMA rules for safety in the food supply chain below.
The FSMA and Food Safety: Why Does It Matter?
Since the FDA Food Safety Modernization Act (FSMA) was signed into law on Jan. 4, 2011, it has provided specific oversight and application of cleaning and sanitation methods that have delivered better public health protection by strengthening the food safety system. What makes this so significant? Everyone must eat, and as trends in U.S. consumer behaviors move towards more processed or partially processed foods, production must evolve with it. Before the food even reaches the store shelf or table, it will have been through many different production, processing, and packaging systems, all of which require specific cleaning and sanitation procedures.
FSMA Rules:
Throughout many different points of the supply chain, the FSMA has implemented rules to ensure the safety of consumers.
Preventive Controls Rules for:
- Human Food
- Animal Food
- Produce Safety Rule
- Foreign Supplier Verification Program (FSVP) Rule
- Accredited Third-Party Certification
- Sanitary Transportation Rule
- Intentional Adulteration Rule
- Pre-Harvest Agricultural Water Rule
- Food Traceability
How Can Modern Dry Steam Cleaning Technologies Help You Achieve Optimal Safety?
Manufacturers and food producers are constantly looking for the latest technology to meet and exceed FSMA guidelines and requirements. One of the most innovative and disruptive technologies in the last decade introduces “dry” steam technology. Dry steam has been superheated to deliver the benefits of steam (removes oils, allergens, kills bacteria, etc.) but with only 5%-10% moisture content. It makes it ideal for cleaning production surfaces, especially in water-sensitive and “dry clean only” environments.
With dry vapor steam cleaning, you don’t need to use chemicals to clean equipment. Additionally, it leaves equipment dry and ready for immediate use because of the cleaning method’s low moisture content. Substances such as stubborn grease, oil, dirt, and other residues can be cleaned from all kinds of surfaces, even small holes, and crevices, with only water and without any need for chemicals.
- Dry vapor steam dissolves oils, fats, sugars, oils, and more without harsh scrubbing.
In food and beverage processing facilities, dry vapor steam cleaning is a great solution to dissolve grease, oils, or other types of residues on stoves, hoods, burners, vents, and even ceilings. Steam is excellent for cleaning small parts, tubes, switches, sensors, moving parts, or areas that can’t be reached with wiping.
- The steam process can sanitize machinery, conveyor belts, and packaging equipment while reducing changeover times, in some cases eliminating changeovers.
With dry vapor steam cleaning on conveyor belts, it’s not necessary to dismantle parts or, in some cases, even to stop production. Steam delivers amazing labor-saving technology by decreasing sanitation time and increasing productivity with faster changeovers.
Bottom line? Steam is the solution you’ve been looking for to use in your cleaning and sanitation procedures.