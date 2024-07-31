ORRVILLE, OHIO — J.M. Smucker Co. is considering putting the Voortman bakery business up for sale, according to Reuters.

Citing unnamed sources, Reuters said the Orrville-based company has engaged Goldman Sachs to determine interest in the wafer and cookie business, which was acquired in November 2023 as part of J.M. Smucker’s $5.6 billion acquisition of Hostess Brands, Inc.

Voortman is part of J.M. Smucker’s Sweet Baked Snacks segment, which was formed in November and is led by Dan O’Leary, senior vice president and general manager.

Hostess

. At the time, executives said the acquisition fit into Hostess’ strategy of creating “a larger and more diversified sweet snacking company with a unique and differentiated product suite in the adjacent $8.4 billion cookie category.” Over the past several years Hostess has introduced several products and updated packaging for the Voortman brand. Most recently, Voortman introduced Perfectly Sweet cookies, which come in seven flavors and contain 25% less sugar than the leading cookie, according to the company.