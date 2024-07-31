BURNABY, BRITISH COLUMBIA — NutraEx Food, Inc., a supplier of natural sweeteners, has launched Bi-Sugar. NutraEx creates Bi-Sugar through its dry-embedding technology, which bonds L-arabinose to regular sugar and another natural sweetener, according to the company.

Bi-Sugar may be used in such applications as beverages, bakery, confectionery and dairy and also offers caramel notes. NutraEx said Bi-Sugar offers four such benefits as sweetness, calorie reduction, sugar blocking and reduced costs.

Bi-Sugar also is made from all-natural ingredients that are Generally Recognized as Safe (GRAS) in the United States, according to the company.

“Bi-Sugar is not just another sweetener,” said Harvey Martens, co-founder and chief marketing officer at NutraEx. “It is a highly functional solution that will empower food and beverage manufacturers to take their sugar reduction strategies to a new level and set them apart in a highly competitive market. Furthermore, our unique embedding process means the ingredients in Bi-Sugar work together in synergy for perfectly balanced, bright clean sweetness. With embedding, there is also no separation or settling of different volume density ingredients during storage, transportation, or handling by machinery.”