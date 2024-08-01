When it comes to automating their packaging departments, bakeries and snack producers are searching to alleviate their labor woes as well as reduce unnecessary lifting, repetitive motion and other arduous workforce tasks.

At the same time, food manufacturers are exploring everything from sustainability initiatives that drive operational efficiencies to machine learning and artificial intelligence that enable packaging systems to boost capacity while lowering overhead costs.

Seeing the robust demand for investment in packaging over the past few years, PMMI, the Association for Packaging and Processing Technologies, has expanded the program offerings for this year’s Pack Expo International, which will take place Nov. 3-6 at Chicago’s McCormick Place.

With some 2,500 exhibitors occupying 1.3 million net square feet, the show is expected to attract more than 45,000 attendees from food and other global consumer packaged goods (CPG) companies. Organizers said Pack Expo 2024 is the largest international packaging and processing show this year.

“Every aspect showcased at our event is grounded in thorough research and listening to our members, ensuring we remain attuned to the evolving needs of our industry both now and in the future,” noted Jim Pittas, president and chief executive officer of PMMI.

The association noted it’s offering several “shows within a show” to accompany the needs of the diverse attendance at Pack Expo.

New to this year’s event is Sustainability Central, which will take an expansive look into the environmental issues involving packaging. Speakers at the Sustainability Stage will discuss potential solutions in manufacturing, materials, reducing waste, logistics, analytics and design.

Additionally, Pack Expo will offer the Emerging Brands Central resource for rising brands seeking to expand their reach and scale operations. An evolution of the Emerging Brands Summit, this educational stage will feature industry experts sharing insights about product development, packaging innovation and scaling strategies.

Moreover, PMMI announced this year’s Logistics Pavilion will be four times larger than when the show was held in Chicago in 2022. The pavilion will target issues related to the supply chain, including distribution, warehousing, material handling and inventory management.

For bakers and snack makers, show organizers said, exhibitors in the Processing Zone provide an array of manufacturing and packaging systems aimed at enhancing efficiency, bolstering capacity, ensuring safety, easing workload concerns and achieving total system integration.

Specifics on the more than 150 educational sessions as well as details about the program’s speakers will be available in August at www.packexpointernational.com, where there is now registration, hotel and travel information for this year’s event.