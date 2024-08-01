Consumers browsing the baked goods and snack aisles at their local grocery store may notice plenty of new offerings from iconic brands like Dave’s Killer Bread, Nature’s Own, Wonder and Tastykake. Parent company Flowers Foods has unveiled several products under these brands, including rolls, protein bars, buns, muffins and more, reflecting the company’s commitment to innovation.

“The breadth and scope of our newest launches are a testament to our continued focus on innovation and the growth of our leading brands,” said Mark Courtney, chief brand officer for the Thomasville, Ga.-based company. “As consumers increasingly seek more differentiated items, it is critical that we continue to bring new and exciting products to market.”

Keto baked goods have been an emphasis for Flowers. Last year, Nature’s Own Keto Net One loaf was the No. 1 SKU introduced in the bread category. Building off this success, the company added Nature’s Own Soft White Buns, containing only one net carb per serving, and Perfectly Crafted Flatbreads available in White and Garlic varieties.

“Consumers continue to seek differentiated products,” Courtney said. “For example, units of keto fresh packaged breads have increased 7% in the last year, outpacing the overall fresh packaged breads.”

Nature’s Own also debuted Small Loaves, 12-oz loaves aimed at smaller households and available in Ancient Grain and Homestyle White.

“Inflation continues to affect consumer spending, driving a greater focus on value,” Courtney added. “We’re also seeing a related desire to reduce or eliminate food waste to maximize every dollar spent.”

Dave’s Killer Bread launched Organic Rock ‘N’ Rolls, offering 12 grams of whole grain per serving. The brand also introduced Amped Up Protein Bars, which offer 10 grams of protein in Peanut Butter Chocolate Chunk, Double Chocolate Coconut and Blueberry Almond Butter flavors.

“Each brand’s positioning and stretch goals help shape our specific innovation efforts for that brand,” noted Penny Patterson-Smith, Flowers’ chief innovation officer. “After all, innovation must support both the consumer wants and the business needs.”

To meet the needs of gluten-free shoppers, the company’s Canyon Bakehouse brand launched a Cinnamon Raisin Bread free of gluten, dairy, nuts and soy.

The Wonder brand introduced bagels in Classic, Everything and Blueberry varieties, and English Muffins in Classic, Wheat and Sourdough.

On the sweet goods side, Tastykake added 4-oz Apple Cinnamon Honey Buns and Boxed Iced Honey Bun Multipacks. And Mrs. Freshley’s debuted Deluxe Hershey’s Mini Muffins available in Double Chocolate and S’mores.

“Consumers and our retail partners will always be interested in what’s new or different in the marketplace,” Patterson-Smith said. “Innovation is one of the key levers organizations have to drive growth and attract consumers and encourage those consumers to put more products and more units into their shopping or virtual carts.”