NEW YORK — Fresh Hemp Foods Ltd., the owner of hemp foods brand Manitoba Harvest, has acquired The Humble Seed. Financial terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

Founded in the United States in 2022, The Humble Seed offers a wide range of seed-based crackers made with six “super seeds,” including hemp, Fresh Hemp Foods said. The crackers are grain-free, gluten-free and non-GMO project verified and come in three flavors: sea salt, garlic herb and “Everything.”

“We are excited to integrate The Humble Seed brand into our line of products and our manufacturing infrastructure, robust distribution network, sales and marketing,” said Jared Simon, president of Manitoba Harvest. “The Humble Seed will now join Manitoba Harvest, the leading global hemp food brand, to further our goal of educating consumers on the power of hemp and other super seeds. Seeds are often tiny, but mighty, and pack a punch in terms of plant-based protein and healthful omega-3 fatty acids.”

The Humble Seed crackers are currently available at several major nationwide retailers, including Sprouts, HEB, Fresh Thyme, The Fresh Market, HyVee and Amazon. Fresh Hemp Foods said it expects to introduce and expand The Humble Seed brand of products across grocery stores and e-commerce outlets nationwide.