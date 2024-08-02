LOUISVILLE, KY. — Papa John’s International, Inc. has appointed Todd Penegor as president and chief executive officer. Penegor succeeds Ravi Thanawala, who acted as interim CEO and will continue serving as chief financial officer.

Penegor joins Papa John’s from The Wendy’s Company, where he served as president and CEO. He previously held senior leadership roles at Kellogg Company, including president of US snacks; chief financial officer of Kellogg Europe; chief financial officer of Kellogg Snacks; and vice president, global financial planning and strategy.

“Todd has an outstanding record of leading winning teams and scaling franchised operations globally through trusted partnerships, product innovation and digital transformation,” said Christopher Coleman, chair of the Papa John’s board of directors. “We are excited to welcome Todd to Papa John’s and look forward to his contributions as we work to create significant, sustainable value for our shareholders and franchises.”