ATKINS, ARK. — Rice farming company Ralston Family Farms has achieved certification from Regenified, a regenerative verification and supply chain solution company.

Using 6,000 acres of land, Ralston said it works to improve soil health, biodiversity, water conservation and ecosystem resiliency through regenerative practices such as cover cropping, crop rotation and no-till planting. Ralston said the certification is a milestone in its ongoing journey toward advancing regenerative practices through the 5-tier system of Regenified. Ralston products will be marked by the Certified Regenified seal, which will help consumers realize that these products support a movement to drive positive change for the planet.

“It’s increasingly clear that the real impact emerges from the synergy of linking these practices, culminating in a holistic strategy,” said Robin Ralston, co-owner of Ralston Family Farms. “Regenerative practices not only benefit the environment, but they can also bolster the farm’s economic sustainability. The first step is deciding to farm regeneratively. Regenified met us where we were on the journey, giving us the guidance and confidence to move forward for certification.”

Ralston Family Farms is a multi-generational, women-owned rice family company that is committed to regenerative practices. The company said it oversees an entire vertical process that includes planting, harvesting and packaging, thus guaranteeing top-quality rice with eco-friendly, patented packaging to reduce plastic. Ralston also has a zero-waste philosophy to repurpose milling byproducts as well as a solar array to fulfill all electrical needs. Ralston offers rice varieties that are available nationwide, including aromatic purple, red, Nature’s Blend, jasmine, basmati and golden light brown rice.